Seymore & Shane Mount Tiffany

Not Available

It all started when we went to Vegas to attend the Annual Adult Video Awards show. Although we were there for less than 24 hours, it was probably the greatest single day of my life! That's all I'll say you"ll see what happens soon enough! We got back to L.A. in time for a friends party, where Shane met this incredible girl named Tiffany! Wow! Believe me you'll say it too, once you lay your eyes on her! The girls instantly hit it off, and we ended up inviting Tiffany to stay at our house. It was a week we'll never forget, and the footage is as rare as I have ever shot!