Seyran Ateş: Sex, Revolution and Islam

The exemplary humanitarian work of Turkish-German radical feminist, lawyer, and imam, Seyran Ateş is the central focus of this compelling and revealing documentary. As a young Muslim girl in Berlin, Seyran grew up experiencing Islamic repression. Since then, she has dedicated herself to reforming Islam, opening the first mosque with no gender segregation and educating and empowering LGBTQ Muslim youth to embrace their sexuality. The film reveals a determined woman, one willing to put her life on the line in the name of religious reform and sexual freedom.