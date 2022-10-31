Not Available

The film in a charming and original way compares the first ascent to the first free-climb ascent of the Face of Sphinx, located in the most prominent part of the North Face Triglav. The aesthetic and breathtaking footage present beautiful and powerful environment of the Slovenian national symbol, with the mystical Sphinx at the forefront and all four protagonists of the two crucial ascents, which are separated by a period of three decades. The central story tells us that the Sphinx does not want that the climbers to solve her riddle, taken from her famous question: 'Who walks in the morning on four, at moon on two and in the evening on three (legs)?'