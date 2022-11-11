شعبان الفارس

Not Available

The film revolves around a father who feels weak in his life and sees it in the eye of his son. And tries to prove his courage and love for him to participate in a television program entitled "the first knight" so as not to lose confidence in his son and go on the day of the competition and accidentally ride a car heading to commit a crime. The father thinks that the events within the television program and the implementation of what is required of him to discover the truth and his heroic role in fact and win the prize and confidence in himself and his son.