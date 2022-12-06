Shaadi Ke Baad

Not Available

Widower Bhagat Ram lives a wealthy lifestyle in a small village in India, along with his son, Shyam, who is an Advocate in Bombay, and makes a living as a Hindu Priest. He receives a marriage proposal from Choudhury Bishan Swaroop Singh for Shyam, the girl in question is Bishan's son-in-law, Raju's sister, Shobha. Hoping to get a dowry of Fifty thousand Rupees, he agrees and the marriage takes place. After the ceremony he is handed a Promissory Note, and angered he and Shyam return home, leaving a devastated Shobha and the Singh family to deal with this crisis.