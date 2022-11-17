Not Available

DSP Shiv Kumar(Sunil Dutt) returns home to his wife Sheetal(Raakhee Gulzar) and their young daughter and announces that he has been transferred to Bombay. Shiv Kumar has two brothers, Vijay(Amitabh Bachchan) and Ravi(Shashi Kapoor), who live in Mumbai. They are intelligent and capable guys, but spend their time loafing about the city and swindling unsuspecting people. After resuming his work at Mumbai, however, a mystery man(Shatrughan Sinha) tries to assassinate Shiv Kumar. Shiv Kumar survives both the times.