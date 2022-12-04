Not Available

Come interact live and ask your questions to the band, director Teddy and illustrator Lyan from the book "Compendium"! We will reveal the details of the next album and broadcast exclusive images of the new short film "Black Wave" and the book to be released in late 2021/early 2022! Coming straight out of a dystopian universe where cyberpunk and post-apocalyptic are mixed, the Shaârghot, a crazy creature born from a failed experiment, sows chaos in the Great Eye city. More than a music band, Shaârghot is above all a story and a concept that comes to life through their wild concerts. Post-apocalyptic costumes, a martial metal as dancing as percussive, dancefloor beats where acid and devastating synths are mixed, such are the ingredients which compose the scenic universe of the group.