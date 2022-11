Not Available

Comprised of music videos, live performance clips and a compilation of intimate backstage footage, this 1992 release captures Shabba Ranks at the height of his glory. Carving out a solid place for himself in the annals of music history with a Grammy score in 1991 -- the first dancehall record ever to earn the award -- Ranks, aka the "Loverman," was among the biggest-selling musicians of the 1990s.