Inspired by the true story of Shabnam Mausi who overcame prejudice and became the first Hijra to be elected to public office in India. Shabnam (Ashutosh Rana) was born to a wealthy and privileged family, but when a band of eunuchs came to bless him not long after he was born, they discovered he too was a Hijra, and the infant was sent to live with others of his kind. Shabnam still has the love and support of his family, but not all the other hijras are so lucky, and one of the members of the group (Vishwajeet Padhan) kills Shabnam's brother in a fit of rage. Shabnam is blamed for the crime, and goes underground, relocating to a town where he comes to the rescue of a woman being sexually assaulted by a group of men. Shabnam's heroic act makes him a minor celebrity in the village, and he decides to use his new recognition to help drive a corrupt politician (Govind Namdeo) from office in an upcoming election.