Not Available

You're invited to take a tour of a house that's wall-to-wall sex in Shacked Up, the newest feature from TitanMen and director Brian Mills. Filled to the rafters with nine of the absolutely hottest men having the most intense mansex you've ever seen--including the TitanMen debut of exclusive Dirk Jager. Also packed in with TitanMen exclusives Francois Sagat, Dean Flynn, Darius Falke and Victor Banda, and co-starring Arpad Miklos, Alexy Tyler, Tyler Saint, and Fred Faurtin, this is an open house you're not going to want to miss!