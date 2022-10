Not Available

Stealing a middle-class woman’s smartphone is the biggest mistake in the petty-criminal life of Jestoni "Jess" Biag . It not only gets him locked up and waterboarded, but also gives him a crash-course in the workings of the deeply corrupt system personified by his nemesis Inspector Domingo. The phone’s memory contains an embarrassing video, which makes the owner Grace Rosuello determined to get it back; her persistence lands Jess in custody.