Shackled: Never Abandon Your Faith

2013

For David Hoffman and his seven friends, life as they have known it has just been decimated. Their parents have been arrested for their Christian faith, and the eight children have barely escaped with their lives. Banding together in the forest to evade the police, the children fight the fear, hatred, and treachery that threatens to hold their hearts captive. Join David, Trisha, and Abby as they begin a new era in their lives that will change them forever. Filled with humor, intrigue, and strong Christian values, Shackled is a story that will not only capture your heart and build your faith, it will also put you on the edge of your seat.