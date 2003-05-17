2003

Shade

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 17th, 2003

Studio

Judgement Pictures

Tiffany, Charlie and Vernon are con artists looking to up the ante from their typical scams. They figure a good way of doing this is taking down Dean "The Dean" Stevens, a well-known cardsharp, in a rigged game. However, they first need enough money to enter a game with Stevens, so they decide to strike a deal with fellow crook Larry Jennings to scam a local gangster -- which turns out to be a bad idea.

Cast

Stuart TownsendVernon
Gabriel ByrneCharlie Miller
Thandie NewtonTiffany
Jamie FoxxLarry Jennings
Roger Guenveur SmithMarlo
Melanie GriffithEve

