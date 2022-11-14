Not Available

In “Shade Grown Coffee” you’ll learn about the coffee-making process, all the way from harvesting the ripe cherries to preparing your favourite cup of coffee. Visiting the passionate farmers, roasters and baristas you’ll get rarely shared insights on the business of coffee, and learn how you can enjoy a more sustainable cup – and a brighter tomorrow. A documentary film for coffee enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, “Shade Grown Coffee” aims to deepen your understanding and appreciation of your next cup of coffee.