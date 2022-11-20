Not Available

Based on a true story. Karen is a woman with a taste for excitement, bored with the daily routine. Dominic is attractive, powerful, seductive; a sexy opportunist who tricks his way into her life and invites her to join him on a roller coaster ride of thrills, bizarre games and excitement. He is also a man with a dangerous side; a ruthless control freak who knows what he wants and will stop and nothing to get it. Together, they explore the furthest, darkest reaches of his wild fantasies - a journey of self-discovery that takes Karen to her limits - to the deepest shades of darkness and beyond.