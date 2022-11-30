Not Available

"Shades of Ecstasy" is an outrageous combination of intrigue, humor, love and endless, explicit erotic sex. And it's a classic! Janey Robbins in her first erotic motion picture and eight of her foxy co-workers have a Work Incentive Program that can't be beat! Their beauty, youth and enthusiasm would convince anyone that the American Worker's Dream can still come true. But hard work is not always rewarded, at least not until these gorgeous ladies bend over backwards trying! Don't miss beautiful Janey Robbins (definitely made in America) and her talented crew. You won't have any trouble getting up to go to work ever again!