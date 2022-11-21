Not Available

Dream waves and smiling faces. Militant Muslims, and peaceful Buddhists. Speeding scooters and throbbing discos. Mysticism and modernism coexxist in an ancient land, creating a kaleidoscope of influences. Indonesia has become a mecca for traveling surfers lured by perfect points, hollow reef breaks and high-performance beach breaks. In turn, native Indonesians have laid claim to surfing and a new generation of world-class international ambassadors. Embedded cinematographer Pete Matthews documents the new faces of Indonesian surfing while capturing the heart and soul of this many faceted culture. This is surfing. These are the many Shades of Indonesia.