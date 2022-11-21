Not Available

Enter the dark territory of unbridled sexual perversion and fantasy in Sweet Sinner's taboo-smashing new feature film, Shades of Kink. Riley is a sweet, innocent and motivated college grad looking for her first job at Norton Ashe's marketing firm. The mysterious Ashe is looking to help his new recruit open up her imagination and body to new experiences. With intense drama and explosive performances by Maddy O'Reilly, Andy San Dimas, and Lily LaBeau, Shades of Kink guarantees to re-invent erotica. Directed by James Avalon.