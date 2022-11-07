Shades of Love: Echoes in Crimson

Not Available

Anne, an art historian, takes a job in a prestigious big-city gallery. Soon Grant, a former lover, turns up and tries to win her back. But Anne still harbors a strong distrust of him and decides to devote herself totally to her work. At the gallery, she manages to uncover the mystery behind a murder and a smuggling plot by her boss. Grant appears in the nick of time to save her from harm's way. He also becomes her latest find and a celebrated new artist. At a showing of his work at the gallery, Grant surprises Anne with his latest work...a neon sculpture of Grouch Marx saying "I Love You". Anne gets the love she lost so many years ago and a new career as gallery manager. Stars Greg Evigan and Patty Talbot. Directed by Caryl J. Wickman.