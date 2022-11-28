Shades of Love: Sunset Court

Not Available

This is the story of Susie Majors, a top-ranked tennis star who is reaching the climax of her career. With her health failing and the tennis crown just in sight, her doctor, Jim Fielding, cautions that continual playing could seriously damage her health. As the competition mounts, Susie realizes that she is in love with the doctor. He is not like any man she has ever known. He's sensitive, sweet, funny, and cares about her beyond her tennis career. She is torn between her love for him and her passion to win the last great match. He wants her to quit playing immediately and she cannot see a life without tennis. To make matters worse, Susie's old lover and coach continually taunts her with his newest find, a young up-and-coming star who could beat Susie. As it turns out, the young ingenue is Susie's competitor in the final match. It is hard battle but Susie wins and stays with her good doctor.