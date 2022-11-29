Shades of Love: The Rose Cafe

Not Available

Courtney is head chef in a prestigious restaurant. She has a dream that is on the verge of realization: with the help of her fiance, Mike, she will soon open her own restaurant, the Rose Café. The work is going well and the wedding day is approaching when an old classmate, Josh, rekindles a spark of love she doesn't feel for her future husband. Courtney realizes she must face this painful emotional dilemma before she can bring her professional ambitions to fruition. She solves it with determination.