2008

Shades of Ray

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 17th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

American-born Ray Rehman comes home one night to find his Pakistani father on his doorstep. Ray's Caucasian mother threw him out. It's an awkward time for his father to move in as Ray just proposed to his Caucasian girlfriend - who hasn't given him an answer. While trying to get his parents back together, Ray meets a South Asian girl of mixed descent, just like him, and must decide where his identity truly lies.

Cast

Zachary LeviRay Rehman
Fran KranzSal Garfinkle
Sarah ShahiSana Khaliq
Bonnie SomervilleNoel Wilson
Brian GeorgeJavaid Rehman
Kathy BakerJanet Rehman

