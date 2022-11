Not Available

Erotic novelist Roz Collins is writing a new book and wants superfan Karlie to become his real-life protagonist - and lover. She's shocked and amazed when the author himself returns her fan mail, and discovers that he's got a very hot, sexy fantasy in store for her. She eagerly follows the story he's written for her, but as she transforms into the sultry Scarlet, will she ever be able to return to her old life?