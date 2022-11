Not Available

PURE is the second 'Shades of Winter' movie of Austrian free skier and filmmaker Sandra Lahnsteiner. Sharing her platform with some of the best female athletes from all over the world you can again expect high performance skiing at its best. Together with directore Mario Feil and DOP Mathias Bergmann the young crew stepped it up in every single aspect of movie making. PURE will leave its footprints and get you pumped to get out and live your own adventure.