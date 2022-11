Not Available

Sami and Laila are cousins who unwillingly get tangled in an arranged marriage - on their families persistence. Laila knows about Sami being in love with another girl called Samawi, but she is totally cool with it. The only thing she worries about is her financier running away if she lets go of the chance to make a movie this time. She - along with Sami - devises a plan to do everything possible to somehow make Sami's parents hate her.