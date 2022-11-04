Not Available

Shadow Creature

  • Horror

Detective Brighton investigates a series of unusually gruesome murders and is soon caught in a web of intrigue involving a mad scientist, a beautiful woman, a power mad politician, and one very ferocious monster. Their secret lies in a mysterious formula which could unlock the secrets of immortality... and on a less positive note, also cause the mass mutation of all life on earth! The bodies pile up as everyone scrambles for possession of the formula. It culminates in a climactic showdown whose outcome will determine the fate of all mankind!

