Shadow Hours

Michael is a recovering addict. Back on the wagon, he's now responsible for a young, beautiful, and pregnant wife. He's working the graveyard shift at a gas station to support his new family, but the job drives him crazy. Then a wealthy stranger, Stuart, enters Michael's life, taking Michael through a tour of the seediest and slimiest parts of L.A. underbelly. Is Stuart leading Michael to hell, or salvation?
|Balthazar Getty
|Michael Holloway
|Peter Weller
|Stuart Chappell
|Rebecca Gayheart
|Chloe Holloway
|Peter Greene
|Detective Adrianson
|Brad Dourif
|Roland Montague
|Corin Nemec
|Vincent
