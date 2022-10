Not Available

Burt served in the Marines during the war, but now he is confined to an asylum. His experiences in the South Pacific left him mentally ill and deathly afraid of storm clouds and rain. Stella, his girl friend, hopes Burt's sister Betty, and his brother-in-law Lou, will take him in so as to help him recuperate. However because of their young children, Betty and Lou are afraid of inviting him to live with them. Can Burt be helped? How can he find a life outside the mental hospital?