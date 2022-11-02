Shadow Kill

Not Available

Engineered by man, the ultimate test tube baby, sexy, intelligent, strong, think you can handle her? Think again. She's a genetically manufactured clone cyborg. a super warrior, created illegally to execute tasks too dangerous or impossible for a normal soldier. Her Mission: To take out anyone with any knowledge of megacorporation Amasia's plan to create a clone cyborg army to be sold to the highest bidder. Who does she really work for? Who is really pulling the strings? Beyond the espionage, a mystery unfolds. ((IMDB))