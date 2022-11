Not Available

"Shadow of a Journey begins, visually, with a movement of watery images flickering across the screen; and meanwhile, on the sound track, a woman sings a Gaelic song. Shadows on the sunlit water are identifiable as those of a ship"s from the ferry whose passage is causing the water to churn across the picture. ... The apparent situation is the familiar one of a journey during which the passing scene is registered but only partially engages the thoughts." - LUX