Not Available

Video essay that explores the relations between montage and music in Sergei Parajanov’s film Shadows of our forgotten ancestors (1965). Parajanov seems to perceive montage as an organic form, in this case, linked to death and grieving. The audiovisual perception is layered in a sensorial sequence that is associated through rhythms (visual and sound). The montage is shown as a dialectical thought. Every shot, sequence and montage is expressed as ancestors.