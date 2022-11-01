Shadow of the Hawk

Not Available

Jan-Michael Vincent stars as Mike, the grandson of Native American shaman Old Man Hawk who is called back to his village to help defeat evil forces threatening the tribe. After years of living in the city and working in a business world altogether apart from his roots, Mike is contacted by a freelance reporter, Maureen, who was enlisted by Old Man Hawk to track his grandson. When Mike assents to returning with Maureen, they find that the village is beset by the evil spirit of an ancient sorceress, Dsonoqua, animating beasts and objects and causing strange, deadly accidents. Only the heir of the tribe’s shaman can stand in the way of the evil and protect his people, but will Mike be able to harness his power in time?