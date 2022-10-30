Not Available

Shadow of the Unnamable

    New England in the late 1920ties. The two friends Randolph Carter and Joel Manton spend a sunny autumn afternoon on an old far off 17th century cemetery. An argument arises, concerning the horror stories written by Carter. Especially one story draws Manton`s sarcasm: The Unnamable... Encouraged by the atmosphere of the old burial ground Carter tells his friend about the origin of that novel. He claims it to be based on a more than 200 years old local legend. Manton listens with increasing fascination, while darkness descends on the cemetery. And suddenly both of them become part of the legend as well...

