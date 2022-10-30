Shadow of the Unnamable

New England in the late 1920ties. The two friends Randolph Carter and Joel Manton spend a sunny autumn afternoon on an old far off 17th century cemetery. An argument arises, concerning the horror stories written by Carter. Especially one story draws Manton`s sarcasm: The Unnamable... Encouraged by the atmosphere of the old burial ground Carter tells his friend about the origin of that novel. He claims it to be based on a more than 200 years old local legend. Manton listens with increasing fascination, while darkness descends on the cemetery. And suddenly both of them become part of the legend as well...
View Full Cast >