Shadow of Treason

Steve, newly arrived in Trieste, saves Tina from being shot in her own night-club. She engages him as a bodyguard cum detective, giving him a list of names and a map she has inherited. Steve discovers that her father was blackmailing a group of traitors and the map locates money hidden in Somaliland with evidence of their guilt. Having contacted all the names, they leave for Africa taking Nadia in place of her father who is killed. Michael tries to persuade her to join him against the others and escapes when she refuses. Later, in the caves he re-appears and in the ensuing fight falls over a cliff edge after the money. Steve throws the incriminating document after him. Melodrama involving a treasure hunt and an old blackmail system during the war, which is cleared up by a bodyguard.