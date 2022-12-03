Not Available

In the 1970s and 1980s, a long line of young women were murdered along the Coastal Highway. All bodies were found in open areas, within the same 10-kilometer radius, after they were raped, beaten and strangled to death with a bra or another clothing item affixed to their necks. The striking similarities between the murders raise a serious concern that they were all committed by one sadistic killer, who managed to outwit the law and evade justice. Titled “Shadow of Truth: Coastal Road Killer,” the second season of the award-winning Documentary-Crime series goes back in time, in an attempt to solve one of Israel’s most enigmatic mysteries, tracing the most vicious serial killer in the history of the country.