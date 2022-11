Not Available

Goth artist Rozz Williams and his wife, Eva O., perform live with their post-Christian death band Shadow Project in this collection of performance clips from the 1990s. A blend of punk, glam and experimental sounds, Williams's progressive band performs songs including "Here and There," "Death Plays His Roll," "Static Jesus," "Holy Hell," "Holding You Close" and "Under Your Wing." Extras include interviews and spoken word performances.