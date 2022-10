Not Available

It began as an experiment. The ultimate bodyguard - half man, half machine - programmed to do anything. Anything! Global Cybernetics, Inc. is making technological history. They can create a bio-mechanical, plasma-driven, Techno-Sapien - the best security system money can buy. But building one requires a human corpse. And when GCI's bodyguard, Taylor is mysteriously gunned down, he becomes the company's 7.4 million dollar prototype, the "TS-4."