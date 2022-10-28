1959

Shadows

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1959

Studio

Lion International

Shadows is an improvisation inspired film about interracial relations during the Beat Generation years in New York City, and was written and directed by John Cassavetes. The film stars Ben Carruthers, Lelia Goldoni, Hugh Hurd, and Anthony Ray. Many film scholars consider Shadows one of the highlights of independent film in the U.S. In 1960 the film won the Critics Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Cast

Ben CarruthersBen
Lelia GoldoniLelia
Hugh HurdHugh
Anthony RayTony
Dennis SallasDennis
Tom ReeseTom

