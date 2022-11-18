Not Available

"SHADOWS FROM THE WESTERN WALL involves footage from Rome, the Eternal City, and from the woodlands of rural Maine. There is a bit of spoken English. A voice says, 'Just a man' A second voice says 'An ancient race. Only at the point of dying'. And the first voice replies 'I know'. The film reflects my vision of the Western Empire at the time. I also thought of Shelley’s 'Ozymandias'. The sculptured heads seen in the film are mostly anonymous relics from the past – powerful images that arise from the historical graveyard and live on to teach us some important lessons. Shadows FROM, not ON, the Western Wall. [...] Much of the imagery in Rome is qualified by insertions of Maine’s water, trees, and sky – realities that came before and will remain in some form after the 'Eternal City' is long gone." –Abbott Meader