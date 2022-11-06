Shadows in the Storm

1987

A daydreaming businessman named Thelonius Pitt takes a vacation in the Redwood Forests of California. The morning after he arrives, he meets a beautiful, mysterious woman named Melanie. She happens to look just like the woman he keeps seeing in his dreams. Thelonius and Melanie meet each other on the shore of a nearby river late at night. Melanie's husband finds them, and attacks Thelonius. Melanie pulls out a pistol and fires 3 shots, knocking her husband's body into the icy river below. The nightmare has begun...