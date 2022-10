Not Available

Previously known as "Repeat, I Love You", "Shadows of Love" is a modern-day Cinderella romance starring Cecilia Cheung ("Legendary Amazons") and Kwon Sang-woo ("Stairway to Heaven") as a rivals who eventually fall for each other. The film revolves around three interrelated love stories with the one played by Kwon and Cheung as the core. Cheung plays two contrasting roles in the film, one as a refined lady, and the other as a determined young woman with quick temper.