Shadows of the Mind

The film opens as Elise is getting released from a mental institution after 12 years of being locked up. She witnessed her mother drown and afterwards was never the same. Her psychiatrist, Dr. Robert Lang believes she is well enough to leave the hospital. He along with his girlfriend Diana escort Elise back to her childhood home. Soon, Elise’s stepbrother Leland shows up. It’s clear that his intentions are not good as he taunts her about her mother’s death. Later, it becomes clear that he wants the entire estate for himself and wants Elise locked back up forever. Elise begins hearing voices and having flashbacks of the night her mother died. Soon, people around Elise get murdered. The killer is a bit of a surprise and the conclusion is awesome. The atmosphere created is fantastic and sits somewhere in-between Don’t Look in the Basement (1973) and Funeral Home (1980). (from http://www.scaredstiffreviews.com/?p=4609)