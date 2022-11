Not Available

The disparate lives of three generations of women living simultaneously in a contemporary, rural Indian town are chronicled in this socially conscious drama. The three women are Vijaya, a recently widowed and deeply depressed young woman, her elderly aunt, and Sonia, a girl in her early 20s. In addition to their own problems, the three must cope with the increasing urbanization of their home village, changing attitudes, and the erosion of cultural values.