Not Available

Professor Brij Mohan Agnihotri is a confirmed bachelor. Period. No amount of pleading or even begging him to get married, has had no effect on him whatsoever. His reputation gets around, and he gets a young man named Rajesh, to wishes make him his mentor, to which Brij agrees. On a visit to his friend out of town, Brij meets with his beautiful daughter, Punam, and falls head over heels in love with her. Throwing all caution to the winds, he changes his appearance, and attempts to woe Punam, only to find that Punam is attracted to his student, Rajesh. Now the professor has to decide whether to get rid of his pupil altogether, or to reverse their roles and make him his mentor.