Sub-Inspector Mohit Kumar joins Delhi Police' Crime Branch and is instructed to work under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Hanumant Singh, who lives with his wife and school-going son, Nikhil. Mohit witnesses Hanumant's family come under attack and becomes sympathetic - especially when the media - including his Aaj Tak Reporter and girlfriend, Varsha Mathur - criticizes him. Mohit does change his mind about Hanumant when he witnesses the latter break the laws as well as accept bribes and shares it with other police officers with impunity. Mohit will not only face career and personal challenges when he decides to oppose politically-connected Hanumant, but also when Varsha, along with two other journalists, will be abducted by Islamic terrorists