Shahed mashafsh Haga

Sirhan Abdel Baseer (played by Adel Imam) is an inoffensive, peaceful man who is an actor on children’s a television show. On the show he plays rabbit, a character that starts to affect his personal life. He becomes distant from reality and his problems to the extent to which he kills his neighbor who works as a dancer. Headed by detective Ahmed Abdel Salaam (played by Amr Hariri) the police begin an investigation of the murder. The police raid Sirhan’s apartment, and during investigations, pressure and force him to testify in court even though he never witnessed the incident in the first place.