Shaheed-E-Mohabbat Boota Singh

The film is set in 1947. The exodus has begun after Partition. A Sikh ex-military man in his thirties finds a 16-year-old Muslim girl alone in a nearby village and brings her home. But the villagers tell him he should either marry her or leave her in a camp where people bound for Pakistan are located. But he decides that since he is far older, he would better leave her at the camp. As he is about to send her off with a man bound for the camp and who is prepared to marry her there, she asks Buta Singh, if he is so poor that he cannot even feed her two Rotis per day to keep her alive...