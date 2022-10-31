Shahrukh Bola "Khoobsurat Hai Tu"

Not Available

Laali (Preetika Chawla) is one of the biggest Shahrukh Khan fan in the city, she believes that one day she will be his heroine and meet him in person, although for now she sells flowers on the road to make money for her family, brother (Menon), and boyfriend (Afzaal). One day, while selling flowers, she stops round a car since she hears a voice asking for some flowers, she goes over and finds her idol Shahrukh to be sitting in the front seat. She nearly faints till Shahrukh grabs her and says "Khubsurat Hai Tu". She dies over him and finally meets him, although nobody believes her, what will she do to prove that she did meet the one and only Shahrukh Khan.