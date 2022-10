Not Available

Shakal Pe Mat Ja is a comic drama film, directed by Shubh Mukherjee. The film stars Shubh Mukherjee, Saurabh Shukhla, Raghubir Yadav, Aamna Sharif, Zakhir Hussain, Umang Jain, Pratik, Katare, Chitrak Bandyopadhyay, Harsh Parekh, Mushtaq Khan, Joy Sen Gupta, Aditya Lakhia. The movie was released in India on November 18, 2011.