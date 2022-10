Not Available

The first episode "Mamanyiika" plays on the words "mama" and "manyika" which literally means "mother doll". The story of a possessed doll. The second episode, is the tale of three girls, one of them the apple of the eye of a terrible engkanto, who then captures the girl. Punerarya the third story, is a story of a tutor teaching the children of the ghoul entrepreneurs of a funeral parlor.